J&K House To Debate Daily-Wagers' Regularisation

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A resolution seeking regularisation of daily-wage workers has been listed among seven Private Members' Resolutions selected for consideration in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on September 25.

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The Assembly Secretariat conducted balloting on Friday to select the resolutions for consideration during the Private Members' Business scheduled for the autumn session.

The resolution submitted by BJP MLA Pawan Kumar Gupta seeks framing and notification of a comprehensive and uniform policy within a fixed timeframe for the regularisation of Daily Rated Workers, Casual Workers, NYC workers, Mid-Day Meal workers and other similarly placed workers across departments and agencies.

Among the other resolutions selected through the ballot is one by BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi seeking a time-bound Master Plan for parking facilities in Jammu East.

NC MLA Salman Sagar has proposed denotification of Phaak and Rural Block Harwan from the Srinagar Master Plan, seeking to ease restrictions faced by residents of the areas.

NC MLA Qaysar Jamshaid Lone has sought expediting construction of the Lolab-Bandipora Tunnel.

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Congress MLA Irfan Hafiz Lone has moved a resolution seeking allotment of five marlas of State land to homeless families.

NC MLA Mir Saifullah has proposed formulation of a jobs policy with measurable annual targets and transparent recruitment mechanisms.

The seventh resolution, submitted by Bandipora MLA Nizam-Ud-Din Bhat, seeks declaration of 2027-28 as the“year for retrieval of water resources” to facilitate restoration of wetlands and water bodies across Jammu and Kashmir.

The seven resolutions are scheduled to be considered during the Private Members' Business on September 25