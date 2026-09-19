LG Sinha Flags Off Harmukh-Gangbal Yatra, Calls It Faith's Living Legacy

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday flagged off the annual Harmukh-Gangbal pilgrimage at Ganderbal, describing the yatra as a“living expression of immortal faith” and a sacred link between Jammu and Kashmir's past and present.

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Addressing the gathering, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir had, for millennia, been nourished by an“unbroken stream of faith”, with every part of its landscape imbued with spiritual significance.

Referring to ancient texts, the Lieutenant Governor said Mount Harmukh, also known as Harmukut, is revered as the abode of Lord Shiva, while Gangbal Lake, located at an altitude of around 14,500 feet, is regarded as the sacred presence of Mother Ganga.

He said devotees had maintained their spiritual connection with the pilgrimage site despite difficult terrain and historical upheavals. The pilgrimage, he added, also carries significance for paying homage to ancestors and is considered comparable in sanctity to Haridwar.

“Harmukh-Gangbal pilgrimage is a living expression of this immortal faith. On the pilgrimage, no one is superior or inferior. All are seekers of truth, united in spirituality,” Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged pilgrims to use the journey as an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to environmental protection, particularly amid climate change and growing ecological challenges.

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“Himalayan pilgrimages teach us two important lessons. First, I am not the master of nature but its custodian. Second, noble and beneficial thoughts should come to us from all directions so that we may make society more prosperous,” he said.

Sinha said pilgrimages brought people closer to nature and reminded them of their responsibility towards protecting it as a shared heritage.

He also said the Harmukh-Gangbal pilgrimage could help introduce younger generations to the region's cultural and spiritual traditions.

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The Lieutenant Governor referred to the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of continuous public service, and appealed to citizens and the Harmukh Ganga Gangbal Trust to participate in cleanliness drives, blood donation camps, health camps, tree plantation and youth-oriented programmes.

“May the snow-clad peaks of Harmukh inspire us to cultivate lofty thoughts, and may the blessings and compassion of Lord Shiva remain with all the pilgrims,” he said.

Member of Parliament Mian Altaf Ahmad, Kangan MLA Mian Mehar Ali, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, Harmukh Ganga Gangbal Trust founder chairman and general secretary Vinod Pandita, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg, IGP Kashmir Sujit Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Jatin Kishore, besides religious heads, senior civil and police officers, security officials, prominent citizens and devotees, attended the flag-off ceremony.