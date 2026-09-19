Use Your Authority In The Cause Of Justice: Sinha To JKP Officers

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday handed over appointment letters to 29 newly selected officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service, urging them to uphold integrity, courage and compassion while discharging their responsibilities.

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Addressing the newly appointed officers, Sinha said the appointment letters were not merely documents but represented the trust placed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in those being entrusted with public authority.

He described the letters as an invitation to serve, a pledge to safeguard the dignity and security of citizens and a symbol of the responsibility entrusted to the officers.

Congratulating the officers the Lieutenant Governor commended their perseverance in clearing the selection process conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC).

He also praised the Commission for maintaining fairness, impartiality and credibility in the recruitment process and said merit-based recruitment had created new opportunities for candidates from ordinary families.

Sinha said the officers' journey had only begun and that their responsibility was not limited to personal achievement but extended to serving people, protecting citizens and upholding the rule of law.

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He drew attention to the changing nature of security challenges, including terrorism, radicalisation and emerging methods of terror financing involving cryptocurrency and money laundering.

“After your training, when you wear the khaki uniform, you will stand as a protective shield between the terrorist forces and organisations across the border and the ordinary citizens of Jammu Kashmir,” Sinha said.

He said the officers would be entrusted with protecting the dreams and aspirations of citizens and urged them to ensure a fear-free environment for every person.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the history of devotion, sacrifice and courage associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and asked the newly appointed officers to uphold these values while performing their duties.

He stressed that authority must be exercised with compassion and human sensitivity, particularly while dealing with vulnerable sections of society.

“You will possess authority, and you must combine that authority with the values of compassion so that human sensitivity remains an essential part of all your actions,” Sinha said.

He asked the officers to resolve that they would choose integrity and duty irrespective of the circumstances they face.

“You must resolve that, regardless of how difficult circumstances may become, you will choose integrity and duty. Always remember that the respect commanded by the uniform depends on the honesty, courage and conduct of the officers who wear it,” he said.

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Sinha also urged the officers to uphold communal harmony and protect the rights of the vulnerable, reiterating the principle:“Do not harass the innocent; do not spare the guilty.”

He called upon the officers to wear the khaki uniform with pride while keeping their conscience close to their hearts.

“Move forward with honesty, courage and humility. Along with your appointment letters, I have today entrusted you with the hopes, dreams and faith of the people. I expect you to honour this responsibility with unwavering resolve and to use your authority in the cause of justice,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The newly selected officers will undergo mandatory police training before taking up their responsibilities in the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Principal Secretary Home Department Chandraker Bharti, Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department M Raju and senior officers of the police and civil administration.