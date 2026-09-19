NHM Employees Call Off Strike After Govt Assurance

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)National Health Mission (NHM) employees in Jammu and Kashmir have called off their ongoing strike following a written assurance from Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo regarding their pending demands.

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The decision was taken after representatives of the NHM employees held discussions with the government, during which the minister assured them that their genuine demands would be considered and appropriate action taken.

Following the written assurance, the employees suspended their protest and decided to resume duties, bringing an end to the strike that had affected NHM-related healthcare services across the Union Territory.

The employees had been seeking resolution of several long-pending issues, including job security, regularisation and improvement in service conditions.

Representatives of the employees expressed appreciation to Minister Sakeena Itoo for providing the written assurance and said they would await further action from the government on the commitments made.

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The resumption of duties is expected to facilitate the restoration of NHM-related healthcare services across Jammu and Kashmir.

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