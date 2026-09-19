Penta Taps Johnson, Mcdevitt To Lead Global Businesses

MENAFN - PRovoke) WASHINGTON - Penta has named former Weber Shandwick executive Dustin Johnson president of global intelligence and AI and promoted longtime Penta leader Conall McDevitt to president of global advisory, establishing a new leadership structure under CEO Jim O'Leary.Johnson joins Penta from Weber Shandwick, where he served as chief commercial and innovation officer and led the firm's AI, analytics, research and technology capabilities. He previously held senior roles at Edelman, as well as positions at PwC and Microsoft.At Penta, Johnson will oversee the firm's intelligence teams, technology operations and AI capabilities. Penta said roughly half of its revenue now comes from its intelligence business, which includes a platform that processes more than 25 million signals a day across more than 100 languages and 120 countries.McDevitt, who is based in London, will lead Penta's global advisory business, overseeing public affairs, financial communications, brand strategy, corporate communications and crisis work. A longtime Penta executive, he previously served as managing partner, Europe and Asia.

The appointments come four months after O'Leary, the former Weber Shandwick North America CEO and global president, was named CEO of Penta. He succeeded Matt McDonald, who moved to the company's board.



O'Leary told PRovoke Media at the time that his priorities included expanding Penta's financial communications and capital markets capabilities in New York and London, investing further in AI and intelligence and growing the firm internationally.



The latest changes put Johnson and McDevitt in charge of the two businesses at the center of that strategy.



“Client needs are shifting rapidly, and firms built for the next decade already look fundamentally different from those built for the last,” O'Leary said.“Our clients increasingly come to us for real-time intelligence that gives them a clearer, more comprehensive view of what matters, so they have the confidence to act.”