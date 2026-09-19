Burson Names Jennifer Stearns Global Chief Innovation Officer

MENAFN - PRovoke) NEW YORK - Burson has named former Accenture executive Jennifer Stearns global chief innovation officer, succeeding Chad Latz, who announced his departure from the agency last week.

Stearns, who starts September 22, will oversee Burson's AI and innovation work, including developing new products and expanding existing tools across the agency. She will also work with WPP on the use of AI across the business.

Stearns spent more than a decade in executive roles at Accenture, working across technology, sales and organizational change.

The appointment follows Burson's acquisition last month of predictive intelligence company Limbik, which had worked with the agency on Decipher, a platform designed to identify and assess emerging narratives.

The acquisition also brought Limbik co-founders Zach Schwitzky and Josh Levin into Burson. Schwitzky was named global head of innovation, AI platforms and products, while Levin became global head of innovation, clients and growth.

Latz announced his departure September 10 after 17 years across WPP, Burson and its predecessor agencies. He had served as Burson's global chief innovation officer since the agency was created through the 2024 merger of BCW and Hill & Knowlton, retaining the role he previously held at BCW.

Latz oversaw Burson's innovation and product development, including its AI work, and had worked with Schwitzky and Levin for years, including on the development of Decipher.

“I'd like to thank Chad for his leadership and for the important role he played in advancing Burson's innovation capabilities during a period of significant transformation for our agency,” Burson CEO Corey duBrowa said.“His efforts helped strengthen the foundation we are building upon today, and we wish him every success in his next chapter.”