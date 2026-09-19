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Kate Bullinger To Leave United Minds After 14 Years
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Kate Bullinger, CEO of United Minds, is leaving the Weber Shandwick management consultancy after 14 years with the firm.
Bullinger joined Weber Shandwick in 2012 to build its employee engagement and change management practice, which later became United Minds. The consultancy launched under the United Minds name eight years ago, focusing on organizational transformation, including change management, culture, leadership and employee engagement.
Bullinger announced her departure on LinkedIn, saying she had decided to begin a new chapter in her career. She did not disclose her next role, but said she expects to share more about her plans in the coming weeks.
During Bullinger's tenure, United Minds expanded globally and worked with companies on organizational transformations, leadership transitions, M&A and, more recently, changes associated with the adoption of AI.
Bullinger said managing directors Anthea Hoyle, Ben Kalevitch and Kieran Colville will take United Minds into its next chapter. Hoyle currently leads the United Minds team in North America, while Colville is a London-based managing director focused on business transformation.
Bullinger said the decision came amid changes in her personal life, including the death of her mother and becoming an empty nester.
“I leave with enormous appreciation for what has been, pride in what we built, and excitement about what comes next,” she wrote.
Bullinger joined Weber Shandwick in 2012 to build its employee engagement and change management practice, which later became United Minds. The consultancy launched under the United Minds name eight years ago, focusing on organizational transformation, including change management, culture, leadership and employee engagement.
Bullinger announced her departure on LinkedIn, saying she had decided to begin a new chapter in her career. She did not disclose her next role, but said she expects to share more about her plans in the coming weeks.
During Bullinger's tenure, United Minds expanded globally and worked with companies on organizational transformations, leadership transitions, M&A and, more recently, changes associated with the adoption of AI.
Bullinger said managing directors Anthea Hoyle, Ben Kalevitch and Kieran Colville will take United Minds into its next chapter. Hoyle currently leads the United Minds team in North America, while Colville is a London-based managing director focused on business transformation.
Bullinger said the decision came amid changes in her personal life, including the death of her mother and becoming an empty nester.
“I leave with enormous appreciation for what has been, pride in what we built, and excitement about what comes next,” she wrote.
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