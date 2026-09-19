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One Campaign Names Phoenix Ricks CCO
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - The One Campaign has named Phoenix Ricks chief communications officer, putting her in charge of the global advocacy organization's communications strategy.
Ricks, who starts Sept. 21, will oversee media and public relations, digital communications, creative, strategic partnerships and events. She brings more than 15 years of experience across communications, public affairs, government relations and diplomacy.
Most recently, Ricks founded Girl Friday, a Washington-based global affairs firm focused on geopolitical risk, communications and advocacy strategy. She previously led government relations and public affairs work for Shein in the US and PepsiCo across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
Earlier, Ricks worked at the US Department of State across public diplomacy programs, including digital diplomacy. Her work there included helping develop the Young African Leaders Initiative and Mandela Washington Fellowship.
“Communications is at the heart of effective advocacy, and Phoenix brings exactly the combination of global perspective, strategic thinking and communications expertise we need for this moment,” said One president and CEO Mark Green.
One is a global nonprofit advocacy organization focused on economic opportunity and health in Africa. Co-founded by Bono and other activists and organizations, One works to influence government policy and investment through research, political engagement and grassroots advocacy.
Ricks, who starts Sept. 21, will oversee media and public relations, digital communications, creative, strategic partnerships and events. She brings more than 15 years of experience across communications, public affairs, government relations and diplomacy.
Most recently, Ricks founded Girl Friday, a Washington-based global affairs firm focused on geopolitical risk, communications and advocacy strategy. She previously led government relations and public affairs work for Shein in the US and PepsiCo across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
Earlier, Ricks worked at the US Department of State across public diplomacy programs, including digital diplomacy. Her work there included helping develop the Young African Leaders Initiative and Mandela Washington Fellowship.
“Communications is at the heart of effective advocacy, and Phoenix brings exactly the combination of global perspective, strategic thinking and communications expertise we need for this moment,” said One president and CEO Mark Green.
One is a global nonprofit advocacy organization focused on economic opportunity and health in Africa. Co-founded by Bono and other activists and organizations, One works to influence government policy and investment through research, political engagement and grassroots advocacy.
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