Marco Schwartz Joins SEDA Experts As An Equity Capital Markets And Investment Banking Expert

New York, NY, September 17, 2026 – SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Marco Schwartz joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Marco's global experience in equity and debt capital markets will add tremendous value to SEDA's current offering in the capital markets space,” said Sergio Godinho, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Marco Schwartz is an investment banking and capital markets expert with over 25 years of experience in equity capital markets, capital raising, corporate finance, and debt and equity financing. He has held senior leadership positions at leading global financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank, Barclays Capital, and KPMG, where he led equity capital markets businesses across the UK, Europe, and Asia.

Mr. Schwartz currently serves as a Managing Director at Balnageith, where he advises companies on capital structure, private equity and debt fundraising, debt restructuring, and equity positioning. His recent mandates have included debt and equity capital raises across renewable infrastructure, hospitality, solar development, healthcare, and other growth sectors.

Previously, Mr. Schwartz was Managing Director and Head of Davy UK, where he established and led the firm's UK investment banking business. He built a team of 25-30 professionals across Corporate Broking, Equity Capital Markets, Private Capital, and Debt Advisory, as well as helping to build Sales, and Research, while developing the firm's strategy and product offering. His work included corporate advisory, IPO preparation, private equity transactions, asset sales, and public-to-private mandates.

Prior to Davy, Mr. Schwartz served as Head of UK ECM Advisory and Managing Director at KPMG UK, where he developed an advisory business focused on private and public equity and debt advisory. He advised clients on IPO preparation, dual-track processes, financing, and broader capital markets strategy.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Schwartz held several senior leadership positions at Barclays Capital, including Head of CEEMEA and Nordics ECM, Co-Head of ECM Asia, and Head of FIG ECM. Based in London and Hong Kong, he helped expand Barclays' equity capital markets capabilities across Asia while originating and executing transactions across Europe and emerging markets.

Before joining Barclays, Mr. Schwartz spent five years at Deutsche Bank, ultimately serving as Head of FIG and UK ECM. He also served as Head of CEEMEA Syndicate, where he helped originate and execute more than 35 transactions annually. He began his investment banking career at James Capel/HSBC, initially as an equity analyst before moving to the ECM syndicate desk.

Throughout his career, Mr. Schwartz has advised senior executives and boards on capital markets and financing matters, with experience across equity, debt, IPOs, restructuring, and capital structure strategy. He holds undergraduate and master's degrees in law from Oxford University and studied Law at Madrid University. He is a native Spanish speaker.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

Contact Information:

Name: Peter Selman

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Job Title: Managing Partner



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