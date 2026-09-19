48 Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Selected To 2026 Texas Super Lawyers And Rising Stars Lists

Goranson Bain Ausley has 48 of its attorneys selected to Super Lawyers' 2026 Texas lists: 35 on the Texas Super Lawyers list and 13 on the Texas Rising Stars list.

Among this year's distinctions, GBA is home to two of the five attorneys selected to the 2026 Top 5 Family Law Texas Super Lawyers list: Kelly Ausley-Flores of Goranson Bain Ausley's Austin office and Kathryn J. Murphy of the firm's Plano and Dallas offices. Kelly was also selected to the Top 10 Texas Super Lawyers list, recognizing her among the state's leading attorneys across all areas of practice.

Five Goranson Bain Ausley attorneys – Kristen A. Algert, Kelly Ausley-Flores, Esther R. Donald, Kathryn J. Murphy and Aimee Pingenot Key – were selected to both the Top 100 Texas and Top 50 Women Texas lists.

“This recognition reflects the skill, judgment, and commitment our attorneys bring to clients navigating consequential family law matters. We are especially proud to see attorneys across our offices and at every stage of their careers recognized by their peers.”

– Lindley Bain | Managing Partner, Goranson Bain Ausley

Ten GBA attorneys earned a place on one or more 2026 Super Lawyers Top Lists:



Top 10 Texas: Kelly Ausley-Flores

Top 5 Family Law Texas: Kelly Ausley-Flores and Kathryn J. Murphy

Top 100 Texas: Kristen A. Algert, Kelly Ausley-Flores, Esther R. Donald, Kathryn J. Murphy and Aimee Pingenot Key

Top 50 Women Texas: Kristen A. Algert, Kelly Ausley-Flores, Esther R. Donald, Kathryn J. Murphy and Aimee Pingenot Key

Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth: Jeff Domen, Esther R. Donald, Thomas A. Greenwald, Kathryn J. Murph, Chris Nickelson and Aimee Pingenot Key Top 50 Central/West Texas: Kristen A. Algert, Kelly Ausley-Flores, P. Lindley Bain and Kristal C. Thomson

2026 Texas Super Lawyers

Austin: Kristen A. Algert, Kelly Ausley-Flores, Thomas L. Ausley, P. Lindley Bain, Kristiana Butler, Kelly Caperton Fischer, Angelica Cormier, Rob Frazer and Eric Robertson

Dallas: Angeline Lindley Bai, Kevin R. Davidson, Esther R. Donald, Diana S. Friedman, Thomas P. Goranson, Beth Maultsby, Lindsey Obenhaus, Aimee Pingenot Key, Lerrin G. Reinecke, Katie Samler and Chandler Winslow

Fort Worth: Chris Nickelson, Gary L. Nickelson and Cassidy L. Pearson

Granbury: Cindy Tisdale

Plano: Kyle G. Basinger, Ryan R. Bauerle, Angel J. Berbarie, Jeff Domen, Chad D. Elsey, Thomas A. Greenwald, Curtis W. Harrison, Kathryn J. Murphy, Jeffery H. Shore and Clint Westhoff

San Antonio: Kristal C. Thomson

2026 Texas Rising Stars

Austin: Carlos Gracia

Dallas: Karen Bryson and Rachel Rizzieri Feist

Fort Worth: Hailey Schmitt and Andrew Robert Tisdale

Plano: Sarah Aminzadeh Milinsky, Ally Caskey, Hayley Collins Blair, Megan L. Decadi, Jonathan James, John Kappel and Jack Wall

San Antonio: Heather L. Hudson

Super Lawyers uses a multiphase selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research and peer evaluations. No more than 5% of attorneys in each state are selected to the Super Lawyers list, and no more than 2.5% are selected to the Rising Stars list. Top Lists recognize attorneys who received the highest point totals during the selection process.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest law firm in Texas practicing exclusively in family law. With 56 attorneys across eight offices, the firm represents clients in divorce, complex property matters, child custody, Collaborative Divorce, mediation, and appeals. GBA combines deep family law experience with a constructive, client-centered approach designed to protect what matters most.

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