A Winning Day On The Fairway Raises £10,500 For Chilterns Neuro Centre

MENAFN - Pressat) A fantastic day of golf, fundraising and community spirit at Berkhamsted Golf Club has raised an incredible £10,500 for the Chilterns Neuro Centre.

The Wendover-based charity welcomed golfers, supporters and local businesses to its charity golf day last Wednesday, with players enjoying a brilliant day on the stunning Berkhamsted Golf Club course while raising vital funds to support local people affected by MS, Parkinson's and strokes.

There was plenty of competition on the course, with Onwards and Upwards, comprising of Simon Barrett, Ian Booker, Mark Tompkins and Mark Tomlins, taking the team title after an impressive performance. The individual honour went to Mark Tomkins, who secured the prize for winning individual golfer following an outstanding round.

The event was generously sponsored by Better Mobility, whose support helped make the day possible.

“We were delighted to support the Chilterns Neuro Centre's charity golf day and to play our part in such a fantastic event,” said Lee Warner, Director at Better Mobility.“The work the Centre does is incredibly important so it was wonderful to see so many people coming together to have fun while raising vital funds. We're proud to have been involved and congratulate everyone who took part on a fantastic day.”

The £10,500 raised will help the Chilterns Neuro Centre continue providing specialist support, therapy and services to people living with neurological conditions and their families across Buckinghamshire and the surrounding areas.

“We'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who made our charity golf day such a success,” said Hannah Fleming, Community and Events Manager at the Chilterns Neuro Centre.“From our wonderful golfers and volunteers to our event sponsor, Better Mobility, every contribution made a real difference. Raising £10,500 is an incredible achievement and will help us continue providing vital services.”

The Chilterns Neuro Centre would like to thank Berkhamsted Golf Club, Better Mobility, all the golfers, sponsors, volunteers and everyone who supported the event for helping to make it such a memorable day and for helping raise funds that will make a lasting difference to local families affected by neurological conditions.