Make September The Month To Create Your Will And Support Francis House Children's Hospice

MENAFN - Pressat) Join the Francis House Children's Hospice Make a Will Month campaign to safeguard your family's future with a first Will or an updated Will and help support the families of children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

During the month of September, you can have a Will written by Northwest solicitors partnering in the charity scheme who are giving their time free of charge in return for a donation to the charity.

Francis House Children's Hospice supports more than 435 families from across Greater Manchester. The hospice provides holistic care in a home from home environment to children and young adults who have a life-shortening or life-threatening condition.

Participating legal firms will draw up a simple Will or amend an existing Will in return for a suggested donation of £100 for an individual Will or £175 for a mirror Will for married couples or partners.

The Will Month enables you to get the Will you need for less than you would usually pay for the services of a specialist Will lawyer, and all donations will allow Francis House to provide the very best care to children, young people and their families from across Greater Manchester.

Participating solicitors in the scheme include Hargreaves Gilman in Didsbury, O'Donnell Solicitors in Uppermill, Wrigley Claydon in Oldham and AST Hampsons in Bury.

The Francis House 'Make a Will Month' scheme runs from September 1 until September 30. For more information about Make a Will Month and participating legal firms in your area, visit or contact [email protected]