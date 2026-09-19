Red Carpet Treatment: Coverstar Unveils VIP Popstar Studio Parties In Liverpool For Kids

MENAFN - Pressat) 10-time TripAdvisor Award Winner Enhances VIP Studio Experiences, Party Room Facilities, and Instant Booking System in Liverpool's Georgian Quarter.

LIVERPOOL, UK – CoverStar Experiences, Liverpool's premier recording studio experience venue, has announced a series of major upgrades to its flagship popstar birthday party packages for children and teenagers aged 7 to 16.

Operating from Prohibition Recording Studios at 24a Arrad Street in Liverpool's vibrant Georgian Quarter, CoverStar Kids Parties offer families a unique, creative alternative to traditional soft play centres, trampoline parks, or mobile disco hire. Birthday children and their guests enjoy a VIP red-carpet studio experience where they step into a real soundproof vocal booth, wear studio headphones, and record their favourite chart-topping tracks under the guidance of a professional sound engineer.

The newly refreshed experience includes access to a stylish studio party room for song rehearsals, festival-style glitter makeup, fun photo booth prop sessions, and personalized 'Vinyl Style' keepsake CDs for every child to take home.

In addition to upgraded studio amenities and bar facilities for accompanying parents, CoverStar has launched an instant date availability checking service on its new website, href="" c.

"Our popstar parties have always been about creating core memories, building confidence, and delivering a genuinely special celebration for children and their best friends," said Graham Mac at CoverStar Experiences. "Whether a child is an aspiring singer or just wants to laugh and celebrate with friends, our sound engineers and hosts ensure everyone feels like a VIP star. We are thrilled to introduce these enhancements alongside our upgraded booking platform."

CoverStar Experiences holds a distinguished track record in local entertainment, having been recognized as a 10-time TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Award winner based on hundreds of verified 5-star parent reviews.

Party packages are available in Gold, Platinum, and Ultimate tiers, accommodating group sizes of up to 50 guests. The studio operates seven days a week, with sessions available Monday through Saturday from 9:00am to 9:00pm, and Sunday from 10:00am to 6:00pm.

For more information, package pricing, or to check party date availability, visit or call 0800 689 7827.

About CoverStar Experiences

Established in 2013, CoverStar Experiences operates specialist recording studio experiences for kids parties, hen parties, corporate events, and music enthusiasts. Located inside Prohibition Recording Studios in Liverpool City Centre, CoverStar combines professional audio recording equipment with high-energy hosting to deliver award-winning entertainment experiences.