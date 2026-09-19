Yom Kippur begins at sundown on Sunday 20 September and concludes at sundown on Monday 21 September 2026. It is one of the most solemn days in the Jewish calendar and is traditionally marked by fasting, prayer and personal reflection.

For families and friends, it can also be a moment to reconnect with people who may live far away or with whom contact has become less frequent.

It is different from many other religious occasions because it is not generally regarded as a celebration.

The day is characterised by solemnity, fasting, prayer and self-examination. Traditional greetings include“G'mar chatimah tovah,” or simply wishing someone a meaningful Yom Kippur or an easy fast.

That distinction matters when sending messages to Jewish friends, relatives or colleagues.

Where people cannot be together in person, a thoughtful message sent before the fast can provide a simple way to acknowledge the occasion and let someone know they are in their thoughts.

Hope Spring eCards includes Yom Kippur among its religious greeting categories, allowing users to personalise and send digital messages.

However, the focus is not on the format of the greeting, but on the sincerity behind it.

Lolade Aderibigbe, a Spokesperson for Hopespring eCards Said:

“Yom Kippur reminds us that meaningful communication does not always require many words. A simple message of reflection, peace or reconciliation can carry genuine significance,”

The period encourages people to recognise wrongdoing, make amends and consider relationships that may have become strained during the year.

A message cannot replace a sincere apology or meaningful reconciliation, but it can sometimes open the door to renewed communication.

For those sending greetings, phrases such as“Wishing you a meaningful Yom Kippur,”“G'mar chatimah tovah,” or“Wishing you peace and an easy fast” can acknowledge the solemn nature of the day without treating it as festive.

“Religious greetings should honour the significance of the occasion. Lolade added. For Yom Kippur, the emphasis should be on reflection, forgiveness, peace and meaningful connection rather than celebration.”

While it offers a quiet opportunity to reflect, seek forgiveness and strengthen the relationships that matter most. Sometimes seeking forgiveness or apologising to friends or family we may have offended is not each, and it need not cost money when sent using the free digital ecard code

As the observance comes to a close, its message of peace, reconciliation and thoughtful connection can continue well beyond the day itself.