Friends Of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs Has Welcomed Greenspace Scotland's Worth Of Water Report.

MENAFN - Pressat) The conservation charity, Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs has welcomed Greenspace Scotland's Worth of Water report.

Chairman of Friends of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs, John Urquhart, said:

“By measuring the monetary and health value of Scotland's Blue Spaces, Greenspace Scotland has reinforced the argument we have been making for several years that the Scottish government's plans for the A82 upgrade risk severely damaging one of the last stretches of Loch Lomond's Bonnie Banks which can readily be accessed and enjoyed by the public.

The government transport agency's preferred option involves widening and straightening the existing A82 road, involving significant engineering works along the Lochside. This will do untold damage to the generally unspoiled shoreline, destroying substantial stretches of bluebell rich temperate oak rainforest, rocky headlands and attractive shingle beaches.

Similar stretches of the Bonnie Banks have already been compromised by the upgrading of the A82 south of Tarbet, with long stretches of once beautiful shoreline obliterated by rip rap. The new proposal includes further rip rap together with viaducts across the bays, raising serious concerns over the visual and environmental impact of this poorly considered scheme.

We say an alternative, holistic approach, inspired by the Pass of Killiecrankie, should be considered. This would see a new road built above the railway line bypassing Ardlui and Tarbet, while retaining the old road for locals, as well as for visitors walking and cycling and accessing the loch.

Our High Road alternative would provide a straighter, faster and safer route, avoiding the sensitive shoreline, yet providing stunning views over the loch. Furthermore, serious road safety concerns in Ardlui and Tarbet would be resolved. Also, the totally inadequate Falls of Falloch car park, with its dangerous access could be completely re-imagined”