ONE YEAR ON: EVTEC's ENERGY SECURITY MEANS IT SHOULD NEVER NEED TO GO BACK TO JLR FOR AN ENERGY SURCHARGE AGAIN

EVTEC Automotive is a UK Tier 1 automotive manufacturer and long-standing supplier within the Jaguar Land Rover supply chain.e2 Energy Partners grew out of the private energy strategy originally developed to protect EVTEC's manufacturing operations following the 2022 energy crisis. The model has subsequently been made available to other high-energy users, enabling manufacturers to pursue long-term energy security through fully funded energy infrastructure with zero upfront CAPEX.

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