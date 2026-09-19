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ONE YEAR ON: EVTEC's ENERGY SECURITY MEANS IT SHOULD NEVER NEED TO GO BACK TO JLR FOR AN ENERGY SURCHARGE AGAIN
(MENAFN- Pressat) As Jaguar Land Rover targets £1.7bn in cost savings, e2 Energy Partners says resilient suppliers must take responsibility for removing avoidable cost and volatility from the automotive supply chain. 18 September 2026 – UK One year on from securing its long-term energy future, EVTEC Automotive says the real value isn't simply cheaper or greener power. It's knowing that when the next energy crisis hits, it shouldn't need to go back to Jaguar Land Rover asking for an energy surcharge. That matters now more than ever. JLR has just announced plans to cut around 4,000 jobs – nearly 10% of its global workforce – as part of a turnaround programme targeting £1.7 billion in cost savings. The manufacturer is balancing intense global competition and external economic pressures while continuing to invest billions in electrification, manufacturing and future products. For the thousands of businesses within its wider supply chain, EVTEC believes there is a clear message: Resilience can't only be the OEM's responsibility. THE LESSON OF 2022 EVTEC learned that lesson the hard way. Following the 2022 energy crisis, the cost of electricity, gas and utilities across its energy-intensive manufacturing operations increased significantly. Public filings at the time identified energy as one of EVTEC's major costs and confirmed that the company was in discussions with JLR about introducing energy price escalation and de-escalation arrangements into its contracts. In simple terms, energy prices had moved so dramatically that the economics of manufacturing had changed. EVTEC decided it did not want to be in that position again. So rather than waiting for the next crisis, it began building a private energy market around its own manufacturing requirements, designed to stabilise energy costs, protect margin and provide long-term security. The strategy combined renewable generation, long-term energy arrangements and the active shaping and balancing of supply against EVTEC's actual factory demand. And it worked. PROTECT EVTEC. PROTECT JLR. For EVTEC, the point is bigger than protecting its own P&L. A Tier 1 supplier that can control one of its biggest operating costs is a stronger supplier. And a stronger supplier creates a stronger OEM supply chain. David Roberts, CEO of EVTEC Group, said: "What happened in 2022 showed us how quickly energy volatility can move from being a supplier problem to becoming an OEM problem. "When the cost of manufacturing rises dramatically, suppliers either absorb it and destroy margin, or they have to go back to their customers for support. Neither is sustainable. "We decided EVTEC needed to take control of that risk. "Given what Jaguar Land Rover is dealing with today, that decision feels even more important. "Securing our own energy future protects EVTEC – but it also protects JLR. It removes unnecessary volatility from their supply chain and allows both businesses to concentrate capital on products, people, technology and growth.” FROM AN EVTEC PROBLEM TO A MANUFACTURING SOLUTION EVTEC had not set out to create another energy business. It had set out to solve its own problem. But the private energy model worked so effectively that EVTEC recognised the same problem existed throughout British manufacturing. High-energy manufacturers everywhere face the same fundamental risk: You can control your production. You can control your people. You can control your processes.
But traditionally, you haven't been able to control what happens to energy markets. The solution developed for EVTEC was therefore taken to the wider manufacturing market through e2 Energy Partners. Crucially, the model can be fully funded with ZERO CAPEX from the manufacturer, potentially saving you tens of millions on your energy outlay over a 15 year period. That means businesses don't have to choose between investing millions in energy infrastructure or investing in new machinery, automation, people and production. They can secure their energy future while keeping their capital where it belongs – inside their manufacturing business. Stephen Todd, Head of Partnerships at e2 Energy Partners, said: "This really changes the game for suppliers and high-energy users. "For years, manufacturers have accepted energy volatility as something they simply have to live with. They fix for a period, come back to market, and hope the timing is kind to them. "But if energy is one of the biggest costs in your business, hoping is not a strategy. "What EVTEC proved is that you can take far greater control. You can protect margin, create long-term cost certainty and build energy security around the actual needs of the factory. "And the biggest shift is that you can do it without tying up millions of pounds in capital. "For a manufacturer, that means you can protect one of your biggest overheads while keeping your own cash focused on production, technology, people and growth. "That's not just an energy solution, it is engineering energy security and it fundamentally changes the risk profile of a high-energy business." A STRONGER SUPPLY CHAIN STARTS WITH STRONGER SUPPLIERS JLR supports a vast UK manufacturing ecosystem and is currently navigating major cost pressures while simultaneously investing in its future. EVTEC believes suppliers have a role to play in that recovery. Not by waiting for help. But by removing unnecessary risk from their own businesses. Energy is one of those risks. And the lesson from EVTEC is simple: The best time to solve an energy crisis is before the next one arrives. For EVTEC, what began as a response to the crisis of 2022 has become part of its long-term manufacturing strategy. For JLR, it means one less supplier exposed to the same energy shock - thats not coming for a hand-out. And for British manufacturing, it could offer a blueprint for something increasingly important: More secure manufacturers. More resilient supply chains.
Protected margins. And no CAPEX required to get there. ENDS
But traditionally, you haven't been able to control what happens to energy markets. The solution developed for EVTEC was therefore taken to the wider manufacturing market through e2 Energy Partners. Crucially, the model can be fully funded with ZERO CAPEX from the manufacturer, potentially saving you tens of millions on your energy outlay over a 15 year period. That means businesses don't have to choose between investing millions in energy infrastructure or investing in new machinery, automation, people and production. They can secure their energy future while keeping their capital where it belongs – inside their manufacturing business. Stephen Todd, Head of Partnerships at e2 Energy Partners, said: "This really changes the game for suppliers and high-energy users. "For years, manufacturers have accepted energy volatility as something they simply have to live with. They fix for a period, come back to market, and hope the timing is kind to them. "But if energy is one of the biggest costs in your business, hoping is not a strategy. "What EVTEC proved is that you can take far greater control. You can protect margin, create long-term cost certainty and build energy security around the actual needs of the factory. "And the biggest shift is that you can do it without tying up millions of pounds in capital. "For a manufacturer, that means you can protect one of your biggest overheads while keeping your own cash focused on production, technology, people and growth. "That's not just an energy solution, it is engineering energy security and it fundamentally changes the risk profile of a high-energy business." A STRONGER SUPPLY CHAIN STARTS WITH STRONGER SUPPLIERS JLR supports a vast UK manufacturing ecosystem and is currently navigating major cost pressures while simultaneously investing in its future. EVTEC believes suppliers have a role to play in that recovery. Not by waiting for help. But by removing unnecessary risk from their own businesses. Energy is one of those risks. And the lesson from EVTEC is simple: The best time to solve an energy crisis is before the next one arrives. For EVTEC, what began as a response to the crisis of 2022 has become part of its long-term manufacturing strategy. For JLR, it means one less supplier exposed to the same energy shock - thats not coming for a hand-out. And for British manufacturing, it could offer a blueprint for something increasingly important: More secure manufacturers. More resilient supply chains.
Protected margins. And no CAPEX required to get there. ENDS
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About EVTEC EVTEC Automotive is a UK Tier 1 automotive manufacturer and long-standing supplier within the Jaguar Land Rover supply chain. About e2 Energy Partners e2 Energy Partners grew out of the private energy strategy originally developed to protect EVTEC's manufacturing operations following the 2022 energy crisis. The model has subsequently been made available to other high-energy users, enabling manufacturers to pursue long-term energy security through fully funded energy infrastructure with zero upfront CAPEX.
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