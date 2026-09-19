Land Of Smiles Takes Anti-Israel Turn As Bangkok-Tel Aviv Ties Fray

MENAFN - Asia Times) BANGKOK – Authorities exhumed four human corpses on September 16 buried in an illegal“Jewish Cemetery” amid escalating investigations into Israelis allegedly breaking the law by deceptive real estate deals and lucrative businesses, sparking tension between Bangkok and Tel Aviv.

The gruesome disinterring occurred while Thai security forces and ministries' officials focused on tourist-packed commercially active areas in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Pai.

Investigations, arrests, property seizures, deportations and ongoing cases involving foreigners – especially Israelis – have hit a sensitive nationalistic nerve here in Buddhist-majority Thailand.

Voicing the anti-Israeli sentiment, popular Thai rock star Aed Carabao, aka Yuenyong Opakul, released his newest song in September titled“Where Do Jewish People Come From?”

Its Thai title is“Kon Yiw Ma Jak” - literally“Person Jew From Where?” The lyrics warn:“Zionist, Zionist, Zionist / Israel is not Thai / Thai soil is not Canaan / Thai soil is not Israel.”

Aed Carabao reportedly posted on Facebook that he supported rallies to prevent an unknown number of Israelis taking over Thailand's popular tourist destinations such as the tropical island Koh Phangan and the northern, mountainous resort town Pai.

A“Jews Out” sign displayed in Bangkok during a protest by about 300 conservative and royalist Thais in front of the Israeli Embassy on September 10 was widely seen as a dangerous echo of World War II's antisemitic Nazi messaging. Thai media owner and conservative firebrand Sondhi Limthongkul spearheaded the protest.

“One Thai participant, perhaps unaware of the Nazi associations of the phrase, waved a 'Jews Out' placard,” the Bangkok Post noted. At that“Take Our Country Back” demonstration, Thai celebrity activist Siranudh“Psi” Scott held a“Keep Zionist Expansion Out of Thailand” sign.

Carrying Thailand's red-white-and-blue striped national flag Scott, a family heir to Thailand's Singha beer fortune, said his message to Israel's ambassador was:“Get the f*ck out! We don't want you here. We don't want you or your IDF soldiers in Thailand.

“We are a nation of peace, but we're not scared to kick your ass,” Scott said.

“If the demonstration had only been about improving Israeli behavior, or opposing the presence of Israelis in Thailand, then chants of 'Free Palestine' and insults against Jews should not have been there,” Israel's Ambassador to Thailand Alona Fisher-Kamm said after the rally.

“There are areas [in Thailand] where the numbers show significant Israeli involvement, such as illegal land purchases, and there are serious cases,” she said in an interview with Israel's Ynet news on September 15.“Insulting people, shouting, arguments, music and noise in the middle of the night. There is a feeling that Israelis think everything is allowed,” she said.