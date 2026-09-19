Merz Faces A Leadership Challenge Without A Challenger

Germany's CDU is entering a leadership crisis Diego Faßnacht reports that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is facing a deepening leadership crisis as the CDU's firewall strategy against the AfD breaks down. With no obvious successor ready to replace him, Germany may be left with a weakened chancellor surviving by default.

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