When Russian Drones Show Up In North Korea

MENAFN - Asia Times) North Korea is sending increasing numbers of workers to Russia's premier drone factory located at the Alabuga Special Economic Zone. Alabuga is located in the Yelabuzhsky District of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.

The Yelabuga Drone Factory produces Geran drones (Geran 1, Geran 2, Geran 3 and Geran 5). There is strong speculation that North Korea will soon get Russian drones, impacting the balance of forces on the Korean peninsula.

No one yet knows whether Russia will sell the drones to North Korea or if North Korea will acquire production technology from Russia.

Surely the Russians know that North Korean workers do more than solder parts together. Among them are well-trained spies.

The Yelabuga drone factory comprises interconnected manufacturing buildings, testing structures, security perimeters and specialized storage magazines, and spans over 2.8 million square meters.

The facility originally started in 2023 by assembling knock-down kits imported from Iran. It has since transitioned into an indigenous manufacturing pipeline producing entire airframes, engines, and internal electronics locally.

The factory operates 24 hours a day and produces thousands of long-range attack drones per month (with independent estimates pointing to production capacities reaching or exceeding 5,500 units monthly.)

The factory today has close to 40,000 workers. Of these, 12,000 to 25,000 workers (many of them women) are from North Korea.

The workers from North Korea are sent to Russia on student visas, a workaround as UN sanctions do not allow the transfer of North Korean workers to Russia (or China), or to other countries. However, the sanctions do not apply to students. Student visas for Russia are laundered in Moscow.