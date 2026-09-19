The Careful Calculus Behind Vietnam's BRICS Hedge

MENAFN - Asia Times) Vietnam's Prime Minister Le Minh Hung traveled to New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, where he met bilaterally with Narendra Modi and laid out Hanoi's vision for international cooperation.

The visit drew heavy coverage at home, but it did little to change an underlying reality: BRICS remains a peripheral thread in Vietnam's broader diversification strategy, not a pivot point.

The BRICS partner-country category was created at the Kazan summit in October 2024. Vietnam was invited to join that tier but took eight months to formally accept, doing so only in June 2025.

Both the delay and the choice itself point to deliberation: Indonesia moved straight to full membership, while Vietnam opted for the outer ring - a track designed for states unwilling to take on the commitments, and the signaling costs, that full membership carries.

BRICS now counts 11 full members and accounts for roughly 41% of global GDP at purchasing power parity. But the bloc's heft is concentrated almost entirely in one country: China alone generates about half of total BRICS output. Excluding China, the remaining members' combined share of world goods exports has actually declined since 2011.

The real question is whether BRICS gives Vietnam anything it doesn't already have. On trade, the answer starts with the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP ), which binds Vietnam to enforceable rules eliminating tariffs on 95% of goods, along with investment protections and digital trade provisions.