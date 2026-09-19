Bank Of Japan Raises Rates To 1.25% As Global Inflation Pressures Keep Central Banks On Alert

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate to 1.25% on Friday, taking borrowing costs to their highest level in more than three decades as policymakers continue to respond to persistent inflation and changing conditions in the global economy.

The 25 basis point increase, from 1%, was approved by a 7 to 2 vote at the central bank's September policy meeting. The decision had been widely expected, but attention quickly shifted to what the move means for the yen, Japanese assets and the wider direction of global monetary policy.

Japan's rate increase comes at a particularly complicated time for financial markets. The U.S. Federal Reserve also raised interest rates this week, while other major central banks remain focused on inflation risks. Higher energy prices linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have added another layer of uncertainty for policymakers that are already dealing with elevated price pressures.

For Japan, the challenge is especially sensitive because the country spent years operating with exceptionally low interest rates. The latest decision represents another step away from that era and suggests that the Bank of Japan is becoming increasingly concerned about inflation becoming more persistent.

Yet the immediate market reaction was not as straightforward as the rate increase might suggest. The yen weakened after the decision, with the currency falling around 0.5% against the U.S. dollar in early trading. Reuters reported that the cautious tone from policymakers and the presence of two dissenting board members reduced expectations for an aggressive sequence of future increases.

Japanese stocks, meanwhile, moved higher. The Nikkei 225 gained as investors appeared to focus on the gradual nature of the Bank of Japan's tightening rather than treating the rate increase as a sudden shift in policy. Asian markets more broadly also benefited from a stronger session on Wall Street and a decline in oil prices.

The yen's response is particularly important because Japan remains closely connected to global currency and bond markets. Changes in Japanese interest rates can influence the attractiveness of yen denominated assets and affect international borrowing and investment decisions.

Investors are now looking toward comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda for clues about the central bank's next steps. The timing of another increase remains uncertain, particularly as policymakers balance inflation against economic growth and the impact of higher energy costs.

The Bank of Japan's decision also highlights a broader theme developing across financial markets. Central banks are no longer dealing with inflation in isolation. Energy prices, currency movements, geopolitical developments and changing global demand are increasingly connected, making the path for interest rates harder to predict.

For markets, the important question is therefore not simply where Japan's policy rate stands today. It is how quickly the country's monetary policy continues to normalize, and how that process interacts with the decisions being made by central banks in the United States and Europe.