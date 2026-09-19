Drug-Free Tennessee To Host Red Ribbon Week Event With Halloween Activities And Youth Panel On Drug-Free Living

Community event at Church of Scientology Nashville will combine fall festivities with a candid conversation about drugs, led by youth themselves

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Nashville, TN, Sep 18, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Drug-Free Tennessee will host a Red Ribbon Week community event on Saturday, October 25, at the Community Hall of the Church of Scientology Nashville. The event pairs family-friendly Halloween activities for youth with a youth-led panel discussion addressing the dangers of drug use, the benefits of living drug-free, and practical ways young people can support their peers in staying drug-free.

Red Ribbon Week, observed nationally each October, is the country's oldest and largest drug prevention awareness campaign. It began in 1985 in honor of DEA Special Agent Enrique“Kiki” Camarena and has since grown into a nationwide effort engaging millions of young people, families, and communities in drug prevention education.

This year's Nashville-area event brings that mission to life through activities designed to resonate with youth:



Halloween-themed activities for kids and teens, creating a fun, welcoming atmosphere for the community A youth panel discussion, where young people will speak directly to their peers about the real risks of drug use, the reasons for choosing a drug-free life, and how they can be a positive influence on friends and classmates facing peer pressure

“Prevention works best when it comes from voices young people trust - their peers,” said Julie Brinker, Ambassador for Drug-Free Tennessee.“This event gives our community a chance to have fun together while also opening up an honest conversation about staying drug-free, led by the youth who will carry that message forward.”

Drug-Free Tennessee works to educate the public - and especially young people - on the truth about drugs and their effects, providing tools and resources so individuals and communities can make informed, drug-free choices.

Event Details:

What: Red Ribbon Week Celebration - Halloween Activities & Youth Panel Discussion

When: Saturday, October 25

Where: Community Hall, Church of Scientology Nashville

Who: Open to families and youth in the Nashville community

The event is free and open to the public.