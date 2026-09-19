Vehicle Masters Expands Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities To Serve Modern Vehicles

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Oak Forest, IL, September 19th, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Vehicle Masters announces a significant expansion of its diagnostic capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to serving modern vehicles equipped with advanced technology. As automotive systems become increasingly complex, Vehicle Masters is investing in next-generation diagnostic tools and enhanced technician training to deliver accurate, timely, and reliable service.

Located in Oak Forest, Illinois, Vehicle Masters has built a reputation for providing dependable automotive repair and maintenance services. With the rapid evolution of vehicle technology, the need for precise diagnostics has never been greater. This expansion ensures that customers receive comprehensive evaluations that go beyond traditional inspection methods.

The upgraded diagnostic systems allow technicians to assess a wide range of vehicle components, including engine performance, transmission systems, emissions controls, and electrical systems. By identifying issues at an early stage, Vehicle Masters helps prevent minor concerns from developing into major repairs, ultimately saving customers time and money.

In addition to new equipment, the company has implemented advanced training programs for its technicians. These programs focus on modern diagnostic techniques, hybrid vehicle systems, and evolving automotive technologies. This investment ensures that every technician is equipped to handle both conventional and technologically advanced vehicles with confidence and accuracy.

“Our goal is to stay aligned with the changing automotive industry while maintaining the quality of service our customers expect,” said a spokesperson for Vehicle Masters.“By expanding our diagnostic capabilities, we are providing drivers with a higher level of accuracy and reliability in every repair.”

Vehicle Masters' enhanced services deliver several advantages for customers, including faster problem identification, reduced repair time, and improved vehicle performance. Whether addressing warning lights, performance issues, or system malfunctions, the team is equipped to provide detailed diagnostics and targeted solutions.

Beyond diagnostics, Vehicle Masters continues to offer a full range of automotive services, including routine maintenance, brake repair, engine servicing, and electrical system repairs. The integration of advanced diagnostic tools strengthens the company's ability to provide complete automotive care under one roof.

The facility is designed to support modern repair demands, combining updated technology with experienced technicians and a customer-focused approach. By maintaining high service standards and adopting new tools, Vehicle Masters remains a reliable choice for drivers seeking professional automotive care.

A senior technician at Vehicle Masters added,“Modern vehicles are more complex than ever before. With advanced diagnostics, we can pinpoint issues faster and provide precise solutions, helping customers get back on the road with confidence.”

As demand for advanced diagnostics continues to grow, Vehicle Masters is positioned to meet the needs of today's drivers with accuracy and efficiency. The company encourages customers to schedule appointments and experience the benefits of its upgraded capabilities.

About Vehicle Masters

Vehicle Masters is a trusted auto repair shop serving the south suburbs and beyond. Offering general vehicle repair, diagnostics, and maintenance. Known for its commitment to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, the company offers comprehensive services designed to keep vehicles running safely and reliably. Common services include brakes, steering and suspension, exhaust system and catalytic converters, cooling and air conditioning, batteries, alternators, tune-ups, and more. With a focus on quality service, competitive pricing, and customer satisfaction, they are highly recommended.

Contact Information

Website:

Address: 6012 W. 159th Street, Oak Forest, IL 60452

Hours: Monday–Friday 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM | Closed Saturday & Sunday

