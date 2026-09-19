South Suburbs' Full-Service Auto Shop Raises The Bar For Local Drivers

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Oak Forest, IL, September 19th. 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Vehicle Masters, the independently owned and operated auto repair center serving Oak Forest and the greater South Suburbs, announces a significant expansion of its automotive repair and maintenance services. This expansion reflects the shop's ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of local drivers - providing more comprehensive care, faster service turnaround, and a broader range of repair capabilities under one roof.

As vehicle ownership across the South Suburbs continues to grow and today's cars and trucks become increasingly complex, the demand for reliable, skilled, and fully equipped repair shops has never been greater. Vehicle Masters has responded by strengthening its service offerings across core areas, including brake repair, suspension and steering, exhaust and emissions, engine maintenance, electrical diagnostics, cooling system repair, and air conditioning service - ensuring that drivers in Oak Forest and surrounding communities have access to complete vehicle care without the need to visit multiple shops.

The expansion also builds on Vehicle Masters' established reputation for transparent, customer-first service. Every vehicle that enters the facility receives a thorough inspection before any work is recommended, and no repairs are performed without the customer's explicit authorization. This approach - rooted in honesty and clear communication - has earned the shop a 4.9-star Google rating and a loyal customer base spanning more than three decades.

“Drivers today rely heavily on their vehicles, whether they commute daily, transport family members, or travel throughout the South Suburbs for work and personal responsibilities,” said a spokesperson for Vehicle Masters.“Our focus has always been on identifying problems efficiently and effectively while helping customers make informed decisions about repairs and maintenance. We understand the driving conditions vehicles face in this region, and we continue expanding our services so customers can rely on one experienced team for diagnostics, maintenance, and long-term vehicle care they can trust.”

The expanded service lineup covers the full spectrum of passenger vehicle needs. Drivers experiencing brake wear, suspension instability, power steering issues, exhaust noise, check engine lights, cooling system problems, or air conditioning failures can now expect faster scheduling and more comprehensive repair options when they bring their vehicles to Vehicle Masters. The shop services domestic and foreign cars, SUVs, trucks, vans, and fleet vehicles, as well as motorcycles and powersports vehicles - making it one of the most versatile repair facilities in the region.

Beyond mechanical repair, Vehicle Masters continues to support drivers with Jeep and truck builds, custom wheel and tire fitment, wheel alignments, vehicle storage, and financing options for qualifying repairs. This breadth of services positions the shop as a single destination for vehicle owners whose needs extend well beyond oil changes and basic maintenance.

Drivers across the South Suburbs and surrounding communities are encouraged to visit vehiclemastersinc to book an appointment online or call the shop directly to speak with a technician about their vehicle's needs.

About Vehicle Masters

Vehicle Masters is a trusted, independently owned auto repair shop serving Oak Forest, the South Suburbs, and surrounding communities. With over 30 years of experience, the shop provides a full range of automotive services - including brakes, steering and suspension, exhaust and catalytic converter service, cooling system and air conditioning repair, battery and alternator service, engine diagnostics, tune-ups, Jeep and truck builds, and more. Vehicle Masters services domestic and foreign cars, SUVs, trucks, vans, fleet vehicles, motorcycles, and powersports vehicles. Every repair begins with a comprehensive inspection, and no work is performed without customer authorization.

Contact Information

Website:

Address: 6012 W. 159th Street, Oak Forest, IL 60452

Phone: 708-687-9955

Hours: Monday–Friday 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM | Closed Saturday & Sunday