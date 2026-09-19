Sudhir Mishra On Directing Veteran Actor Waheeda Rehman: It Fills Me With Immense Joy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Sudhir Mishra will be directing veteran actress Waheeda Rehman for his upcoming project, which will explore a lesser-known 21-day chapter from the life of Mahatma Gandhi.

With National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee playing the role of Mahatma Gandhi, Waheeda Rehman has been roped in to essay Putlibai, the mother of Mahatma Gandhi.

Sudhir Mishra expressed his excitement about getting the opportunity to direct the veteran actress. He shared, "It fills me with immense joy to say that Waheeda Ji is going to be a part of this project!"

The director added that he has grown up watching Waheeda Rahman's movies, making the experience incredibly surreal for him.

"I have such a deep and personal connection with films like 'Pyaasa', 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam', 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' and 'Guide'. I grew up watching these films, mostly on the big screen, and they have stayed with me in ways I can't quite put into words. I still can't quite believe that someone who has been a part of these legendary films is now going to be a part of a project I'm directing. It feels incredibly special and surreal. It is an absolute honour to have her in this film," Sudhir Mishra went on to add.

Anubhav Sinha, who is producing the drama, went on to add, "What an incredible honour it has been to sit and talk about movies in general with Waheeda ji, and this one in particular where Sudhir and the script convinced her to be back on set."

This yet-untitled drama is being made under the direction of Sudhir Mishra and presented by NH Studioz.

Backed by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat under the banner of A Benaras Mediaworks production, the project will see Manoj Bajpayee and Saurabh Shukla in significant roles, along with others.