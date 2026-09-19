ED Attaches Properties Worth Over Rs 90 Lakh In Indore NDPS Money-Laundering Case

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Sep 19 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Indore Sub-Zonal Office, has issued a Provisional Attachment Order attaching immovable properties located in Hyderabad and Mandsaur, an official statement said on Saturday.

The combined value of the attached properties exceeds Rs 90 lakh.

The action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to the trafficking of commercial quantities of the narcotic drug Mephedrone (MD).

The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of FIRs (first information report) registered by the Crime Branch, Indore, against Ved Prakash Vyas, Dinesh Agarwal, Akshay Agarwal and others for offences punishable under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The scheduled offence involves the illicit possession and trafficking of Mephedrone valued at approximately Rs 70 crore.

Financial investigation under the PMLA has revealed that the accused generated substantial proceeds of crime through illicit narcotics trafficking, largely in the form of cash. These funds were subsequently routed through multiple personal and business bank accounts.

The probe uncovered significant cash transactions that indicate systematic placement, layering, and concealment of the proceeds of crime.

Statements recorded during the investigation have further established the involvement of the accused persons in the supply and trafficking of narcotic drugs alongside their regular business activities.

Earlier, on July 17, the ED had conducted search operations at multiple premises across Indore and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. Three persons were arrested by the agency in connection with the case and continue to remain in judicial custody.

Officials said the provisional attachment of the immovable properties is aimed at securing the proceeds of crime generated from the narcotics trade.

The officials of the Directorate of Enforcement are continuing their investigation to identify additional assets and uncover the full extent of the money-laundering network linked to the drug trafficking operations.

Further investigation in the matter is in progress.