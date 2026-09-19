Asian Games: India's Sep 20 Schedule, Quimcy Eyes Double Medals, Cricket, Hockey In Action

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) India's bid for a medal rush at the Asian Games 2026 will gain further momentum when athletes are in action in crucial events on Sunday, as the continental showpiece officially gets underway on Saturday.

The Indian contingent has already been in action at the Games since Thursday and is in medal contention, with teqball hogging the early limelight.

Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza and Mohd Anas Imran Beg have made the early headlines and will be in action for medals. Both athletes will play in the bronze medal match in the mixed doubles event, facing Vietnam's Gia Nghi Trinh and Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen, whom they lost to in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, there will be another shot at a medal for Quimcy, as she will also be in action in the individual bronze-medal match against Japan's Yuina Sakamoto on Sunday.

Several other top events are also lined up for Sunday, as the Indian women's team will be in action in the cricket event's semifinal against Bangladesh, looking to defend their gold medal from the 2023 Games.

Eyes will also turn to the shooting arena, where the Indian women will be in action in the 10m air rifle events. Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar, and Vidarsa K Vinod will be vying for a strong showing for India.

India's hockey campaign will also get underway on Sunday, with both the men's and women's teams playing their first matches. The men's side, in Pool A, will open their campaign against Indonesia, while the women's team, in Pool B, will start against Uzbekistan.

Here is India's complete schedule for September 20:

Wushu

05:30 AM – Men's Changquan Final (Medal event)

Followed by – Women's 52kg (1/8 Finals): Sogand Sinkaeichetan (IRI) vs Aparna (IND)

Followed by – Men's 75kg (1/8 Finals): Soheil Mousavi (IRI) vs Vikrant Baliyan (IND)

Shooting

06:15 AM – 10m Air Rifle Women's Individual Qualification

06:15 AM – 10m Air Rifle Women's Team Final (Medal event)

Teqball

06:30 AM – Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Yuina Sakamoto (JPN) vs Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza (IND) [Medal event]

07:00 AM – Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza / Mohamed Anas Imran Beg (IND) vs Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen / Gia Nghi Trinh (VIE) [Medal event]

Field Hockey

07:30 AM – Women's Pool B (Match 3): India vs Uzbekistan

11:30 AM – Men's Pool A (Match 2): India vs Indonesia

Table Tennis

06:30 AM – Women's Team Group F (Match 2): India vs Indonesia

09:00 AM – Men's Team Group F (Match 1): India vs Indonesia

12:30 PM – Women's Team Group F (Match 3): Singapore vs India

03:00 PM – Men's Team Group F (Match 3): India vs Iran

Cricket (Women's T20)

10:30 AM – Semifinal 2: Bangladesh vs India

Badminton

11:30 AM – Women's Team 1st Round (Tie 7): Kazakhstan vs India