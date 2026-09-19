UAE Arrests International Gang Leader Wanted By Interpol Over Money Laundering

In a major blow to cross-border organised crime, the UAE's Ministry of Interior has announced on Thursday arresting a Swedish national who is the leader of an international criminal gang and is wanted by Sweden under a Red Notice issued by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) over suspected money laundering offences.

The arrest was the fruit of a joint security operation between the UAE and Sweden which apprehended six members of the gang on its soil simultaneously.

The UAE ministry said investigations revealed that the criminal network had handled around 70 million Swedish kronor (Dh26.5 million) over ten months by dealing in cash proceeds derived from criminal activities and redirecting them to other criminal entities, in addition to using cryptocurrencies to transfer and move the value of those funds. "The tracing of cryptocurrency transactions and analysis of digital evidence also helped uncover financial links to other criminal activities, including organized crime and contract killings," it added in a statement.

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The suspect which was arrested in the UAE and whose name was not disclosed, had fled Sweden and was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice on suspicion of involvement in money laundering crimes.

Combatting transnational organised crime

In comments on the successful operation, Anders Wiberg, Police Commissioner and Head of the International Division of the Swedish Police Authority, praised the security cooperation with the UAE, saying:“The close and effective cooperation with the United Arab Emirates was a key factor in achieving the successful outcome of this case, and we express our sincere gratitude to the UAE authorities for their valuable cooperation and support.”

Brigadier Abdulaziz Al Ahmad, Director General of the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior, said, "In cooperation with its international partners, the UAE will continue to track criminal networks, disrupt their sources of financing, and take legal action against anyone seeking to exploit the country's territory for criminal activities.” He also emphasised the Emirates' firm commitment to pursuing individuals wanted by justice and combating transnational organised crime.

The arrest of the suspect in the UAE followed extensive searches, investigations, and close monitoring which led to the identification of his whereabouts. Legal proceedings were initiated against the apprehended.

UAE's fight against money laundering

The UAE has recently tightened its systems, improved coordination, and upgraded its tools to better fight money laundering, terrorism financing, and related crimes.

In April, the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism, and Proliferation Financing adopted a set of decisions and initiatives to enhance national readiness and advance investigation and enforcement tools. The authority decided to strengthen institutional integration among relevant entities to support the system's sustainability and its ability to keep pace with regional and international developments.

As part of efforts to develop law enforcement tools and improve procedural efficiency, the committee adopted the“National Guide on Financial Intelligence and Money Laundering Investigations", which includes updated procedures for organising investigations, tracking and confiscating assets, and strengthening coordination among competent authorities to enhance outcomes.

The guide also incorporates virtual assets within its scope and regulates asset recovery mechanisms, thereby improving the effectiveness and reach of financial investigations.

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