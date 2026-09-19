Dubai Parks And Resorts To Reopen After Summer Break On October 7

Dubai Parks and Resorts has announced it will reopen on October 7, 2026, with Motiongate Dubai, Real Madrid World, Legoland Dubai Resort and The World of Riverland welcoming visitors. The reopening comes ahead of the October mid-term break.

Entry to The World of Riverland will start at Dh25, while tickets to Motiongate Dubai and Real Madrid World will start at Dh295.

New additions for the season include bowling and Lamborghini Automobili racing simulators at Riverland.

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Riverland's activities include go-karting, archery, axe throwing, shooting challenges and mini golf. Puzzle-based attractions include Perplex City and The Hidden Chamber, while indoor options include Neon Galaxy and arcade games.

The area spans French Village, Boardwalk, Sports Boulevard and The Peninsula, with restaurants, cafés and outdoor spaces alongside its attractions.

Motiongate Dubai has 29 rides and attractions inspired by films from DreamWorks Animation, Columbia Pictures and Lionsgate.

Rides include Madagascar Mad Pursuit, Dragon Gliders, featuring Hiccup and Toothless, and The Hunger Games Capitol Bullet Train. The park also has attractions based on Shrek, Kung Fu Panda and The Smurfs, as well as character encounters.

Real Madrid World has more than 40 attractions and experiences based on the football club.

These include the Hala Madrid Coaster and Stars Flyer, which the release says takes riders 460 feet above the park.

The Bernabéu Experience covers the club's history, while La Fábrica Training Pitch offers football skills activities. Other attractions include Meet the Stars.

Legoland Dubai Resort comprises Legoland Dubai Theme Park, Legoland Water Park and Legoland Hotel, with attractions aimed at families with younger children.

The theme park has more than 40 rides and attractions, including building activities, interactive play and Miniland. The water park has 20 slides and water attractions.

Accommodation at Dubai Parks and Resorts includes T-Rex Glamping, Legoland Hotel and Lapita.

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