Dubai Municipality Sets Minimum Sleeping Space Standards For Workers Housing

Workers accommodation in Dubai must provide a minimum sleeping area of 3.7 square metres per person under updated planning and design standards announced by Dubai Municipality.

The standards also set a gross floor area allocation of 8.9 to 10.3 square metres per person to support services within workers' areas. Recreational facilities and outdoor spaces are to be provided at a rate of 0.75 to 1.5 square metres per person.

The updates were outlined on September 18 as the municipality announced the completion of a package of projects and initiatives aimed at improving living conditions in workers' areas, in coordination with government partners.

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Carried out under the Workers' Accommodation Policy, the programme covered infrastructure improvements, building upgrades and the provision of services, community spaces and recreational facilities.

The municipality launched a unified smart classification system for workers' accommodation and surveyed 1,417 buildings to assess their structural condition and compliance with public health and safety standards.

Under the Model Workers' Accommodation initiative, 19 facilities were recognised as model accommodation. Three received Platinum classification, nine were awarded Gold and seven received Silver.

A shared government database has also been established to help authorities plan projects and identify areas most in need of improvements. It brings together statistics and performance indicators to guide decisions and future investment in these communities.

Field surveys across several workers' areas assessed existing infrastructure and identified requirements for pedestrian pathways, bridges, pavements and other facilities.

The municipality said it is addressing these needs according to priority while developing parking solutions for workers' areas.

Its wider efforts include providing retail outlets, community facilities and sports amenities, giving workers access to shopping, recreation and opportunities for physical activity.

Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafie, acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the policy's implementation plan places particular emphasis on updating the legislative and regulatory framework.

This includes reviewing relevant laws and regulations to align them with best practices, improve compliance and speed up development projects.

“Our objective is to develop infrastructure and public facilities across workers' areas and upgrade buildings in line with the highest engineering and technical as well as health and safety standards,” she said.

“We are also expanding the delivery of essential service projects that respond to the specific needs of each community. This strengthens integration across service sectors and maximises the benefits of these projects.”

The municipality said the initiatives support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033.

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