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25 UAE Hotels Across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, RAK Awarded Prestigious Michelin Keys

25 UAE Hotels Across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, RAK Awarded Prestigious Michelin Keys


2026-09-19 04:52:33
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Atlantis The Royal in Dubai remains the UAE's only Three Michelin Key hotel, recognised for offering an extraordinary stay
    By: Azza Al Ali

    Twenty-five hotels across the UAE have been awarded Michelin Keys in the 2026 hotel selection, with properties in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Liwa Desert and Ras Al Khaimah making the list.

    The selection features 82 hotels in total, including 58 newly selected properties and 25 hotels awarded Michelin Keys. The Key hotels comprise 19 One Michelin Key, five Two Michelin Key and one Three Michelin Key properties.

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    Atlantis The Royal in Dubai remains the UAE's only Three Michelin Key hotel, recognised for offering an extraordinary stay.

    Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Dubai

      Atlantis The Royal - Three Michelin Keys

      One&Only The Palm - Two Michelin Keys

      Bvlgari Resort Dubai - Two Michelin Keys

      The Lana, Dorchester Collection - Two Michelin Keys

      Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa - One Michelin Key

      Bab Al Shams, A Rare Finds Desert Resort, Dubai - One Michelin Key

      Mandarin Oriental Jumeira - One Michelin Key

      ME Dubai - One Michelin Key

      The St. Regis Dubai The Palm - One Michelin Key

      Address Beach Resort - One Michelin Key

      The St. Regis Downtown Dubai - One Michelin Key

      Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai - One Michelin Key

      Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach - One Michelin Key

      The Biltmore Villas - One Michelin Key

    Abu Dhabi
      Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi - Two Michelin Keys

      Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers - One Michelin Key

      ERTH Abu Dhabi Hotel - One Michelin Key

      Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island - One Michelin Key

      Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort - One Michelin Key

      Rosewood Abu Dhabi - One Michelin Key

      Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island - One Michelin Key

      Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Al Sahel Villa Resort - One Michelin Key

    Ras Al Khaimah
      The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert - Two Michelin Keys

      Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort - One Michelin Key

    Liwa Desert
      Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort - One Michelin Key

    Global selection

    The Michelin Guide's global hotel selection now spans more than 9,400 hotels, including 2,832 properties awarded Michelin Keys.

    The global Key selection comprises 155 Three Michelin Key hotels, 657 Two Michelin Key hotels and 2,020 One Michelin Key hotels.

    More than 2,200 hotels have been added to the global selection since the Michelin Key announcement in October 2025.

    Across Asia and the Middle East, the 2026 selection includes 600 Michelin Key hotels, with 173 new Keys and promotions and 34 Three Michelin Key properties.

    The selection has also expanded to Mongolia, Myanmar, Armenia and Kazakhstan for the first time in the region, while updated selections in destinations including Saudi Arabia, Japan, China, India, Indonesia, the Maldives, Singapore and Vietnam have also been included.

    Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, said the latest selection reflected continued momentum in the hospitality sector.

    “With 470 newly distinguished establishments, we are witnessing a continuous upscaling of the offering, driven by even more creative and ambitious projects,” he said.

    “Hoteliers are reinventing the stay experience through more immersive, personalised, and experiential concepts.”

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Khaleej Times

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