UAE Joins Pacific Islands Forum As Strategic Partner To Boost Ties, Trade In Region

The UAE has joined the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) as a Strategic Partner, marking a new chapter in the UAE's longstanding relationship with Pacific Island nations and building on years of close cooperation.

The decision was confirmed at the PIF Leaders' Retreat, held as part of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders' Meeting in Koror, Palau.

The UAE joins 12 other strategic partners of the forum: China, the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, India, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea and the European Union.

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The announcement follows the participation of Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders' Meeting, held from 30 August to 4 September 2026 in Koror.

The UAE's recognition as a Strategic Partner reflects its longstanding ties across the Pacific, including cooperation with Small Island Developing States in renewable energy, climate resilience, education, and sustainable development.

Strategic Partner status will provide a platform for closer engagement with PIF member states, opening new opportunities for trade, investment, and business partnerships, while expanding knowledge exchange in areas such as the energy transition, digital transformation, connectivity, and climate resilience.

Reflecting on this milestone, Al Kaabi said:“This recognition builds on years of close cooperation with the nations of the Pacific, grounded in mutual respect and a shared commitment to sustainable development. This new chapter in our partnership holds particular significance for the UAE and reflects the strength of the relationships we have developed across the region. We look forward to deepening our partnership with the Pacific Islands Forum and its members in the years ahead, advancing our shared priorities for sustainable development and prosperity across the Pacific.”

Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States, added:“Our engagement with the Pacific has always been guided by the vision and directives of our wise leadership. Strategic Partner status creates new avenues for collaboration with Pacific nations, strengthening connectivity and working towards our shared goals for a more resilient and prosperous future.”

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