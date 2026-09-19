UAE Mobility Firms Turn To Tie-Ups With Healthcare Companies

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE companies are increasingly folding healthcare into workforce strategy, and the mobility sector is now joining in. Eurogulf Mobility Group, one of the region's largest car rental, leasing and chauffeur operators, has struck a wellbeing partnership with Aster DM Healthcare that ties frontline staff welfare directly to operational performance - a shift industry watchers say reflects growing pressure on customer-facing businesses to retain and protect their workforce.

Under the deal, more than 1,200 eligible Eurogulf employees - including management and leadership at all levels - gain access to Aster's corporate wellbeing programme, covering preventive healthcare, workplace wellness activities, health awareness initiatives and benefits across Aster's clinics, hospitals, pharmacies and optical and home-care services. In exchange, Aster's own staff will receive mobility privileges across Eurogulf's brands.

Recommended For You

The MoU was signed at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 in Dubai by Marius Anton, General Manager of Eurogulf Mobility Group, and Rahul K, Chief Marketing Officer at Aster DM Healthcare, as Eurogulf marks 50 years of operations in the UAE.

“The most meaningful partnerships are those that create value beyond the immediate relationship,” Anton said.“Our collaboration with Aster DM Healthcare brings healthcare and mobility together around three areas that are increasingly relevant to the wider travel ecosystem: the growth of healthcare tourism, employee wellness and preventive health, and the mobility experience of visitors.”

He added that the tie-up reflects“the next chapter of mobility evolving; more connected, more collaborative and increasingly focused on the overall experience.”

Rahul K said the partnership“reflects a shared commitment to supporting the wellbeing of the people behind our organisations,” adding that“better employee experiences contribute to healthier, more engaged and productive workforces.”

The wellness tie-up sits alongside a broader digital push at ATM, where Eurogulf is showcasing AI-supported booking and service agents and previewing a new corporate website - part of a wider Dubai trend toward AI-driven, human-centred service design across travel and mobility. The Group is also hosting fireside chats on AI in car rental, first- and last-mile transport, and partnership-led growth.