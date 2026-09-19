MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's property market continues to defy expectations, extending a growth cycle that has transformed the emirate into one of the world's most active real estate destinations.

Fuelled by population growth, strong demand from international investors, and a steady stream of high-net-worth residents relocating to the city, the sector has maintained its momentum despite concerns over affordability and a surge in new supply entering the market.

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Recent figures from the Dubai Land Department (DLD) highlight the scale of activity, with 15,258 real estate transactions worth Dh41.35 billion recorded in August 2026 alone, including 11,243 sales transactions valued at Dh26.71 billion. Off-plan properties continued to dominate activity, accounting for nearly 68 per cent of sales volumes, underscoring the appetite for new developments across emerging communities.

The latest data also points to a market that is broadening beyond traditional hotspots, with newer districts attracting buyers seeking affordability and long-term capital appreciation. While luxury waterfront developments continue to command record prices, strong sales volumes in mid-market communities reflect the depth of end-user demand. Industry analysts say the market is transitioning from a post-pandemic boom into a more mature growth phase, supported by economic expansion, rising employment and Dubai's continued appeal as a global business and lifestyle hub.

Casagrand, one of India's leading real estate developers, recently announced that its flagship project Hermina, at Dubai Islands, has achieved 60% sales since its launch. This forms part of the realtor's plans to develop more than 6 million sq. ft. of premium residential and mixed-use developments in Dubai over the next three years.

“Our first year in the Dubai real estate market has been incredibly rewarding and has reinforced our confidence in the opportunities ahead,” said Luthfullah K, Director – Dubai, Casagrand.“With plans to develop more than 6 million sq. ft. of premium residential and mixed-use space over the next three years, we are focused on building a strong and diverse development pipeline in Dubai. We see significant potential across both established communities and emerging growth corridors, and our approach will continue to be guided by the evolving needs of the market.”

Adaan Developments and Tuscany Real Estate Development, in partnership with Arthouse, the global brand partner, have officially broken ground on Arthouse Hills Arjan, marking the project's transition from sales launch to active construction and providing buyers and investors with visible proof of progress on the Dh550 million development.

With Dubai recording Dh624.1 billion in real estate transactions in 2025 and the UAE off-plan market projected to reach Dh486.2 billion annually by 2030, buyers are focusing on developers' delivery track records alongside sales propositions. The groundbreaking marks the first major physical construction milestone for Arthouse Hills Arjan.

The milestone reinforces the partnership behind the project, bringing together Arthouse, Adaan Developments, Tuscany Real Estate Development, construction contractor New System Engineering (NSE) and SVÉ Real Estate, the project's exclusive sales and marketing partner responsible for taking Arthouse Hills Arjan from launch through to delivery.

Bhaskara Santosh Punuru, Co-Founder & Managing Director, SVÉ Real Estate, and Partner & Development Manager, Arthouse Hills Arjan, said:“Breaking ground on Arthouse Hills Arjan is the point where the vision created by Adaan and Tuscany Developments begins to take physical form, and where the confidence placed by buyers and investors moves into a new phase of tangible progress. We look forward to seeing Arthouse Hills Arjan take shape as a distinctive new residential address in Dubai.”

Although transaction volumes have moderated from the record-breaking pace seen in previous periods, Dubai's property market remains among the strongest globally, supported by robust fundamentals and sustained investor confidence. DLD data shows that sales, mortgage activity and property transfers continue to generate significant value, while population growth and economic diversification provide long-term demand drivers. As new projects are launched and supply gradually increases, attention will increasingly shift to pricing trends, rental yields and absorption rates. For now, the market appears well-positioned to sustain healthy activity, even as growth becomes more measured and selective across different segments.