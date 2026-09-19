Dubai Basketball Eye First Silverware As Real Madrid Await In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Basketball will begin its pursuit of the first silverware of the 2026/27 season this weekend as it competes in the inaugural EuroLeague SuperCup at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on 18–19 September.

The newly launched competition brings together four of Europe's leading basketball clubs in a Final Four format, featuring reigning EuroLeague champions Olympiacos Piraeus, EuroLeague runners-up Real Madrid, 2024/25 EuroLeague champions Fenerbahçe Istanbul, and host-nation representatives Dubai Basketball.

Recommended For You

The tournament also marks the beginning of a new era for Dubai Basketball under head coach Xavi Pascual, who will lead the team in its first competitive appearance of the season.

The SuperCup will provide the first opportunity for fans to see the club's new-look roster in action, led by captain Klemen Prepelič.

Dubai Basketball will face Spanish giants Real Madrid in Game 1 on Friday, September 18 at 9 pm.

The result will determine Saturday's fixture, with the winner advancing to the championship game (September 19, 9 pm) against the winner of Olympiacos Piraeus and Fenerbahçe Istanbul, while the losing teams will compete for third place at 6 pm, also on Saturday.

As the only club representing the UAE in the competition, Dubai Basketball will be looking to make history and compete for its first title of the season in front of home-region support at Etihad Arena.

Fans are encouraged to join the dedicated Dubai Basketball supporters' section (103) and help create a winning atmosphere for the team throughout the weekend.

Meanwhile, Olympiacos Piraeus, Real Madrid, and Fenerbahce Tarfin Istanbul arrived in Abu Dhabi for the high-profile event.

Players pictured included Evan Fournier of Olympiacos Piraeus; Toko Shengelia and Jaron Blossomgame of Dubai Basketball; Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot of Real Madrid; and Braxton Key of Fenerbahçe Tarfin Istanbul, who took part in the welcome festivities.

Dubai Basketball make big move with signing of EuroLeague star Shengelia Mamadi Diakite joins Dubai Basketball on a multi-year deal

ALSO READ