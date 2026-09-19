30-Ball Hundred! Abhishek Powers India To Crushing Afghanistan Win

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The build-up to the India-Afghanistan T20I series was dominated by intense speculation over whether teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi deserved a place in the playing eleven ahead of Sanju Samson.

The team management eventually decided to continue with wicketkeeper-batter Samson, the unlikely hero of India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign early this year.

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Samson repaid the faith with back-to-back half-centuries in the second and third games, having failed to convert his start in the first game.

But it was Samson's opening partner Abhishek Sharma who made Sooryavanshi's non-selection almost irrelevant.

The 26-year-old scored a 32-ball 82 in the first game, which was followed by a superb cameo - 19-ball 39 in the second match.

With India winning both matches to secure the series, Sharma saved his best for the last.

The left-handed opener launched a stunning assault on the Afghan bowlers in the third and final T20I of the series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, with a magnificent 34-ball 108.

This was the second-fastest T20I hundred by an Indian batsman as he reached the century mark in a mere 30 balls.

With 11 sixes and nine fours, Sharma was unstoppable, setting up India's thumping 127-run win to complete a 3-0 clean sweep.

“I just want to express myself. Just see the ball and hit the ball. You can't be sure you'll be doing well all the time but the culture we've developed in our team is to dominate,” Sharma said.

Sharma and Samson's 142-run opening partnership off just 59 balls was the cornerstone of India's imposing total of 221 for seven.

In reply, the Afghans could not cope with the scoreboard pressure as India bowled them out for a paltry 94, with pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy and spinner Ravi Bishnoi taking three wickets each.

But it was Sharma who stole the limelight with his batting blitzkrieg.

Having scored his first 50 off 16 balls, Sharma continued to torment the rival attack as he needed just 14 balls to reach the next 50 for his incredible hundred, which eclipsed Rohit Sharma's 35-ball 100 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

While Sharma scored his third century in T20 Internationals, Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran hoped to get more opportunities to play against big teams.

"This is the first series for us in T20 after the World Cup. We need to play more games, more series especially against biggest teams," he said.

"That's how we can improve. Yes, we play against Zimbabwe and Ireland. If we want to improve our level though, we need to play against the biggest teams."

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