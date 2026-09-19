Death Toll From Attack At Police Facility In Pakistan Rises To 31: Official

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The death toll from an attack on a police facility in northwest Pakistan has risen to 31, an official said, up from an earlier reported toll of 16.

At least 16 people, including five police personnel, were initially reported killed on Friday after a suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden car into the outer wall of a police facility while people were praying at a mosque inside, police said.

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The incident occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Kohat city, with the vehicle ramming into an outer wall of the police facility and gunmen who accompanied it opening fire, provincial police chief Zulfikar Hameed said.

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It was a suicide attack, he added. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The blast occurred close to a mosque where the police personnel, their family members, and other civilians were offering Friday prayers, a police statement said.

A gun battle was still raging between police and the attackers, and one assailant wearing an explosives-laden vest had been killed, the statement said.

The interior ministry said the "cowardly actions" of the attackers could not weaken the "nation's firm resolve".

Militancy in Pakistan's border areas has ⁠risen sharply in recent months, targeting mainly the military and police.

Islamabad says the militants use safe havens in Afghanistan to ​train and plan attacks in Pakistan. Afghanistan's Taliban government has denied the charge ​and said militancy is Pakistan's domestic problem.

(With inputs from AFP)

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