Free K-Pop Concert, Fireworks To Kick Off Dubai K-Fest On September 25, 26

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) K-culture fans in Dubai are in for a big treat this September, as the city prepares to host a 10-day festival celebrating the best of South Korea's food, beauty and culture which have attracted millions of fans around the world.

Known as Dubai K-Fest, the event will take place from September 25 to October 4, celebrating South Korean food, beauty, entertainment and lifestyle, bringing together Korean brands, businesses and talent across the emirate.

Recommended For You

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, the festival is expected to offer experiences linked to K-pop, K-dramas, Korean cuisine and the country's growing beauty industry. Further information about the programme, participating brands and venues is expected to be released ahead of the festival.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Free live performances

Although the complete programme has not yet been revealed yet, it was announced that some of Korea's biggest artists will perform live on the first two days of the event.

The live concerts will be held on Friday, September 25 and 29 at Festival Bay in Dubai Festival City Mall, starting 7.30pm. They will be free of charge. The opening night will feature traditional Korean performances, a Taekwondo dance act, an IMAGINE show and fireworks.

A K-pop concert headlined by K-pop stars ONEUS and Kwon Eunbi will be the highlight of the night. The concert will be ONEUS' first global stage since the release of their new album,“FIRST LIGHT: 井,”. They will be returning as a full group.

On Saturday, September 26, the stage will see a Korean-Arabic fusion, a Taekwondo dance act and performances by renowned choreographers AIKI and Youngjun Choi from 1MILLION Dance Studio.

'Baby Shark' star Park Geon-roung to make K-pop debut at 17 with new single K-Pop fans in UAE hit back at toxicity after woman allegedly takes own life in Korea Look: K-pop stars BTS draw 50,000-strong crowd in Mexico

ALSO READ