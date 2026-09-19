IIFA 2027 Abu Dhabi Tickets Start At Dh100 As Hosts, Performers Revealed

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Following the recent announcement that one of India's biggest awards shows is returning to Abu Dhabi, Bollywood fans can now secure their seats. Tickets for IIFA 2027 are officially on sale ahead of the two-day event in January.

The 27th IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on January 22 and 23, marking the fourth time the event will be held in the UAE capital.

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Tickets for the main IIFA Awards on January 23 currently start from Dh100. Doors will open at 6pm, with the ceremony scheduled to begin at 7:30pm.

The latest announcement also gives fans a clearer idea of who they will see on stage.

Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan will host the main IIFA Awards, while Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have been confirmed as performers.

The IIFA Digital Awards will form part of the weekend on January 22, with Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal taking on hosting duties.

Salman is also returning to the IIFA stage in Abu Dhabi, having appeared at the awards several times over the years.

“IIFA and I go back a long, long way,” he said in a statement announcing his return.

The actor said performing in Abu Dhabi“always feels different”, adding that he has a deep connection with the city and is looking forward to returning to the stage.

Pankaj, meanwhile, will be hosting an awards show for the first time when he takes on the IIFA Digital Awards alongside Ali.

“For an actor, there are certain moments that come with a little extra nervousness and a lot of excitement,” he said, describing the opportunity as both“exciting and humbling”.

Those who cannot attend in Abu Dhabi will also be able to watch online. IIFA has partnered with YouTube to livestream the 2027 awards worldwide for the first time.

The IIFA Weekend & Awards 2027 will take place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 and 23, with tickets now available through Etihad Arena.

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