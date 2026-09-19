Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi Welcome Second Child Through Adoption

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have welcomed their second child, a little over a year after becoming parents for the first time.

According to People, a source confirmed that the Stranger Things actress, 22, and Bongiovi, 24, welcomed their second child through adoption.

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Later on September 17, the couple shared a photo on Instagram showing a baby's hand, appearing to confirm the new addition to their family.

“Hi little guy!” they captioned the post.

The couple have not publicly shared their baby's name or further details about when the child joined their family.

Fans may have already spotted a hint earlier this month. In a video Brown shared from a family trip to the Dolomites in Italy, she could be seen carrying their daughter while Bongiovi walked alongside her wearing a baby carrier.

The couple became parents for the first time in August 2025, when they announced that they had adopted a baby girl. They have kept their daughter's name and face private.

Brown has previously spoken openly about wanting to adopt. During an appearance on Kylie Kelce's 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast, she revealed that having a large family had been something she wanted from a young age.

“I've always wanted to adopt, Adoption is love, adoption is forever.” she said.

The actress has also spoken about wanting both biological and adopted children, saying she does not see a difference between the two when it comes to building a family.

Brown and Bongiovi married in 2024 after becoming engaged the previous year.

Their latest arrival makes them parents of two, with the couple continuing to keep much of their children's lives away from the public eye.

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