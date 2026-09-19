French President And His Lebanese Counterpart Discuss The Ongoing Israeli Attacks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron discussed with his Lebanese counterpart, General Michel Aoun (who is currently visiting Paris), the situation in Lebanon in light of the ongoing Israeli assaults.

According to a statement issued by the Lebanese Presidency, the two sides reviewed the situation in Lebanon in light of recent developments, the Israeli attacks on Lebanese villages and towns, and the efforts and initiatives undertaken to put an end to these assaults in the context of the Lebanese-American-Israeli negotiations and the 'framework agreement' signed during them.

During the talks, the Lebanese President provided a briefing on developments in southern Lebanon and the post-UNIFIL international forces phase. The discussions also addressed progress made in formulating proposals at the United Nations Security Council regarding the future of the international presence in the south, in line with the diplomatic track and to prevent a vacuum after the end of UNIFIL's mandate. The two sides also discussed ways of cooperating in various fields, including the economic sector and energy issues.