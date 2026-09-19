Egyptian, Algerian Foreign Ministers Discuss In Phone Call Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty discussed a number of regional issues of mutual concern and ways to strengthen bilateral relations during a phone call with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Thursday that the two ministers exchanged views and assessments during the call on regional developments and the repercussions of rapidly evolving events on Arab national security. They also stressed the need to strengthen cooperation and understanding among Arab countries and intensify consultations and coordination to address common challenges and safeguard the region's security and stability.

The call also addressed developments in the Palestinian issue, the situations in Sudan and the African Sahel region, as well as the latest developments in Libya. The two ministers stressed the importance of continuing coordination within the framework of the Tripartite Libya Neighbouring Countries Mechanism to support the political settlement process and preserve Libya's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.