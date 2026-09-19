Egypt To Send Civil Status Committees To Qatar, Other Countries To Issue National ID Cards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs has announced that committees from the Civil Status Department will visit Qatar and several Egyptian diplomatic and consular missions abroad to issue and renew national ID cards for Egyptian citizens.

According to the preliminary schedule, the committee will be in Doha from October 17 to 27, 2026.

The ministry also announced the schedule for visits to countries with large Egyptian communities:

Jordan and the UAE (Abu Dhabi and Dubai): October 3 to 13, 2026

Qatar, Lebanon and Kuwait: October 17 to 27, 2026

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah and Riyadh): October 31 to November 10, 2026

Greece and Italy: November 14 to 24, 2026

France: November 28 to December 8, 2026

Egyptian citizens wishing to obtain a national ID card for the first time, renew an existing card, replace a lost card or update their personal data are advised to contact the relevant Egyptian diplomatic or consular mission for information on procedures and schedules.

The ministry also clarified that Egyptian citizens residing in neighbouring countries may apply for national ID cards at diplomatic missions hosting Civil Status Authority delegations during the specified periods, subject to prior coordination with the relevant mission.

The ministry said the initiative is part of its efforts to safeguard the interests of Egyptian citizens abroad and respond to requests from Egyptian communities, particularly in countries with large numbers of Egyptian nationals. It added that the initiative also builds on coordination between the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior.