Saudi Arabia Stresses Need To Abide By International Law, UN Charter To Maintain International Peace, Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emphasized that adherence to international law and the Charter of the United Nations is a fundamental pillar for the maintenance of international peace and security and the protection of civilians in situations of armed conflict.

This came in a speech delivered by Saudi Arabia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr. Abdulaziz AlWasil, during the meeting of the Security Council on Wednesday, on "Upholding International Law in Situations of Armed Conflict.”

Saudi Arabia stressed the need to protect civilians, civilian objects, humanitarian and medical workers, respect the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of states, and avoid interference with their internal affairs.

It stressed the importance of upholding international law without double standards and enhancing accountability for violations, which consolidates respect for international rules and principles. He also called for the primacy of dialogue and peaceful means, and supporting mediation efforts aimed at addressing and settling conflicts, and reducing their humanitarian and security repercussions.

In conclusion, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its efforts to promote respect for international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians, and to support international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability and settling disputes by peaceful means.