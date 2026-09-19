Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two Injured, Material Damage Reported After Projectile Hits Saudi Arabia's Al Tuwal

Two Injured, Material Damage Reported After Projectile Hits Saudi Arabia's Al Tuwal


2026-09-19 04:49:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Civil Defense reported on Thursday that two people were injured when a projectile was fired at Al Tuwal Governorate in Jazan region of western Saudi Arabia.

According to the official spokesperson for Saudi Civil Defense, the incident also caused material damage to a mosque, as well as several buildings and vehicles.

He emphasized that targeting civilian objects constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, stressing that the appropriate procedures for such an attack have been put in place.

MENAFN19092026000063011010ID1111682263



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search