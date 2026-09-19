Two Injured, Material Damage Reported After Projectile Hits Saudi Arabia's Al Tuwal
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Civil Defense reported on Thursday that two people were injured when a projectile was fired at Al Tuwal Governorate in Jazan region of western Saudi Arabia.
According to the official spokesperson for Saudi Civil Defense, the incident also caused material damage to a mosque, as well as several buildings and vehicles.
He emphasized that targeting civilian objects constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, stressing that the appropriate procedures for such an attack have been put in place.
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