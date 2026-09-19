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Ireland To Boycott Eurovision 2027 Over Gaza: Broadcaster

Ireland To Boycott Eurovision 2027 Over Gaza: Broadcaster


2026-09-19 04:49:22
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Dublin: Ireland will not participate in or broadcast next year's Eurovision Song Contest, public broadcaster RTE said Thursday, citing the "ongoing loss of lives in Gaza".

The country, which snubbed the 2026 competition over Israel's participation, will join the Netherlands in skipping the world's biggest live televised music event, which has been hit by a string of boycotts and controversies in recent years.

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The Peninsula

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