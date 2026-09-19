Fewer Migrants But More Deaths On European Sea Route, Says UN

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Geneva: Fewer migrants and refugees have tried to make the journey to Europe by sea this year but more have died in the attempt, the UN warned Thursday.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said 60,000 people had tried to get to Europe by boat so far this year, down 39 percent on the same period last year.

But 2,292 had died, up from 1,999 last year.

"Nearly every death and disappearance at sea is preventable," said IOM Director General Amy Pope, adding that the figures showed people were taking increasingly dangerous journeys.

"The consequences continue long after. Human remains go unidentified, leaving families searching across borders for answers, often for years."

The sharpest drop in arrivals was recorded on the central Mediterranean route to Italy, where the figure of 21,393 was less than half last year's number.

But that route was the most deadly, with fatalities rising from 844 to 996.

The route to Spain via the Atlantic and western Mediterranean was the next most deadly, with 879 people killed.

The IOM warned that the data was likely to be an undercount as shipwrecks and disappearances are often not recorded.