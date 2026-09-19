MOCI Launches QR500 E-Commerce Licence For 194 Business Activities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced the commencement of an e-commerce licence, allowing specific approved commercial activities to be conducted digitally through businesses' own websites.

The initiative comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Decision No. 25 of 2026 and is aimed at supporting the growth of Qatar's e-commerce sector while providing entrepreneurs with a regulated framework to conduct business digitally.

The Ministry said the licence covers 194 approved commercial activities, including fashion design and related products, consulting services across various fields, digital design services, AI consulting and solutions, photography activities and translation services.

The new framework is expected to support the growth of the e-commerce sector, encourage entrepreneurship and investment, enhance trust and transparency in digital transactions, and create new opportunities for both Qatari and international entrepreneurs.

It is also intended to advance digital transformation and strengthen the competitiveness of Qatar's national economy, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Under the new regulations, businesses operating under the e-commerce licence must use an electronic domain ending in“.qa or com”.

Domain registration must be completed through one of the eight approved service providers regulated by the Communications Regulatory Authority.

The decision also allows entrepreneurs to establish a new e-commerce company, conduct approved business activities through their own websites and apply electronically through the Single Window platform for a licence issuance fee of QR500.

The Ministry advised applicants to ensure that all required information and supporting documents are complete and accurate before submitting their applications. Once an e-commerce licence application has been submitted through the Single Window platform, it cannot be withdrawn or cancelled.