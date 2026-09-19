Al Thawadi Appointed As Co-Chair Of QEF Global Advisory Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Economic Forum, QEF powered by Bloomberg, in collaboration with Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has announced the appointment of the Managing Director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, HE Hassan Al Thawadi as Co-Chair of its Global Advisory Council.

In his new role, Al Thawadi will lead a distinguished group of global business and policy leaders serving on the Council for 2026-2027.

Al Thawadi was a driving force behind Qatar's journey from its successful bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 through to the delivery of the landmark tournament-the first to be staged in the Middle East and Arab world.

Over more than a decade, he helped turn Qatar's vision into reality, bringing together government, business and global partners to deliver a tournament widely recognised as the best FIFA World Cup ever.

His leadership also placed legacy at the heart of the programme, using the World Cup as a catalyst for Qatar's wider economic, social and sporting ambitions.

Al Thawadi has continued to play a leading role in initiatives that build on Qatar's growing position as a global destination for sport, media, culture and investment.

This includes launching and Chairing the Film Committee at Media City Qatar, supporting the continued development of the country's film and creative industries.

He is also a member of the Board of the Qatar Investment Authority, bringing extensive experience across investment, international partnerships and the delivery of complex, globally significant initiatives.