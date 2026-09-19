Qatar Economic Forum Announces Global Advisory Board Co-Chairs, New Members

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg and in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, announced the appointment of HE Managing Director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy Hassan bin Abdullah Al Thawadi and Global Head of External Relations at Bloomberg LP Kevin Sheekey as co-chairs of the forum's Global Advisory Board.

The forum also announced the new board members for 2026-2027, representing a select group of global business and policy leaders.

HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Thawadi expressed his intent to work alongside board members to continuously advance the forum's stature, noting its growth into one of the world's premier economic summits aligned with Qatar's ambitions and global participant needs.

CEO of Bloomberg Media Karen Saltser stated that the co-chair appointments bring valuable expertise in global markets, policy, and investment, which will enrich the forum's agenda and deepen its impact as global decision-makers convene during a pivotal period for the world economy.